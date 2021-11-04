Cornershot: Stitching quilts of valor

Veterans Day was established so that we might remember those who have sacrificed so much for our country. Some paid the ultimate sacrifice, and others continue to grapple with scars both obvious and hidden. How do we thank veterans for all they have given to preserve our freedom?

Carol Roberts found one way. In 2003, the Delaware woman was inspired by concern for her son, who was serving in Iraq. Roberts envisioned (in a dream, no less) the simple comfort of a quilt laid upon a veteran’s shoulders. From this dream emerged an organization called Quilts of Valor Foundation, which has produced more than 275,000 worldwide. Now Roanoke has its very own chapter, thanks to the efforts of Carolyn Zaleski, a quilting aficionado in the Roanoke Valley.

Our chapter, The Roanoke Quilts of Valor Stitchers, meets at 10 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Glebe, in Daleville.

The work can be emotional and serious, centering as it does on veterans. Our meetings, though, are anything but. Put a group of women and sewing machines together in one room, and let the giggles begin. There’s no judgment in this group. We all here to help one another, and that is what makes this program so fulfilling.