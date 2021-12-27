Cornershot: Stoking some old memories

My wife and I are remodeling an old house on Dale Avenue in southeast Roanoke.

Every day, we come home with this fine, dark silt on our clothes and hands. At first, I thought the place had been through a fire. We sometimes work on rehabs that have soot covering all the surfaces, but this one was missing that burnt-cork smell common to burned dwellings.

It took me a couple of days to place the source — this home was heated with coal for many years, and it was present in every corner of the house.

Thinking about this reminded me of spending the night with my grandparents when they lived on Stewart Avenue, many years ago. Back then, it seemed everyone in southeast heated with coal, and on cold mornings I would awaken to that acrid smell and a fog-like pall hanging low over every building.

Investigating the basement at the remodel, I found the old coal bin, with a few chunks still on the floor.

I remember my grandparents' furnace would "go out" in the middle of the night, and my grandfather had to get out of bed and "stoke" the fire — a terrible chore when it was really cold out. I will never forget the smell of that coal smoke. It makes me think of my grandparents, every time. It was a terribly dirty way to heat their home, but as soon as the fire kicked up, I would go right back to sleep, every time.

— Lee Coleman, a reader in Roanoke