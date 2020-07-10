Cornershot: Stranger than fiction

Friends of ours love their cats, and adopted a new one after losing another that had been with them a long time. The newcomer, Mei-Ling, was a mostly gray and black striped kitten with a sweet face and a bushy tail. It took a while for her to find her place with the other two resident cats, but she did.
People, however, were different. Mei-Ling got along fine with her owners, but would disappear whenever company came — back in the days when having company was still possible.
But one day she disappeared without anybody but her two people being around. She was good at hiding, but her people began to worry after she remained out of sight for so long.
One of her people had been listening to an audiobook, an Agatha Christie mystery. Once the player was stopped, the mystery was solved. Mei-Ling had thought there was an invisible stranger somewhere in the house.