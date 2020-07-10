Cornershot: Stranger than fiction
0 comments

Cornershot: Stranger than fiction

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Friends of ours love their cats, and adopted a new one after losing another that had been with them a long time. The newcomer, Mei-Ling, was a mostly gray and black striped kitten with a sweet face and a bushy tail. It took a while for her to find her place with the other two resident cats, but she did.

People, however, were different. Mei-Ling got along fine with her owners, but would disappear whenever company came — back in the days when having company was still possible.

But one day she disappeared without anybody but her two people being around. She was good at hiding, but her people began to worry after she remained out of sight for so long.

One of her people had been listening to an audiobook, an Agatha Christie mystery. Once the player was stopped, the mystery was solved. Mei-Ling had thought there was an invisible stranger somewhere in the house.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

This wireless fence will keep your dog from escaping
Home & Garden

This wireless fence will keep your dog from escaping

Keeping your dog from running into the street or getting lost after leaving your yard are major concerns for pet owners, but building a fence isn’t always simple. Neighborhood codes may specify certain types of fences, and costs can be prohibitive. Electric fences can pose their own problems, since most models need to be buried under the perimeter of the yard.

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon tells employees to remove TikTok from their devices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News