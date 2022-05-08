Cornershot: Streetcar reflections

I had occasion recently to drive several blocks of Campbell Avenue west of Jefferson Street, and I was surprised how bumpy Campbell is.
This seemed to be the result of many pavement patches that were higher than the overall street surface, and several manhole covers that were below the street surface. I thought back to the days when streetcars glided in both directions on Campbell Avenue, on smooth steel rails embedded in the pavement.
One track held eastbound streetcars, and another went westbound. But, I recall that city officials decided to improve traffic flow downtown by making Campbell Avenue one-way eastward and Salem Avenue one-way westward. Off came the tracks.
Buses replaced the streetcars and one-way street patterns ran for years until city officials decided that a bi-directional traffic pattern on Campbell and Salem avenues would benefit downtown commerce. So, Campbell Avenue is back to having traffic moving in both directions as it was in the streetcar era, minus the smooth riding streetcars.
— Gordon Hamilton, a reader in Roanoke