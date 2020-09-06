Cornershot: Summer morning starts on a pawsitive note

It was a July morning, very early. I tossed on my garden clothes, walked out to the rain barrels and twisted the faucet to begin the gravity pull of water to the vegetable garden. I returned to the house to exit by the basement door with my watering cans stashed in the little red wagon that’s about 52 years old.
As I pulled the wagon toward the garden, I heard an odd sound. Was that a woof? I looked toward the lane and heard another “woof.” This time I spied my next-door neighbor, Trooper. He waited for a response from me. I waved to him and shouted, “Good morning, Trooper.”
He was excited with my greeting. He bounced in the air and quickly turned toward the gravel road running as fast as he could to catch up with his human, who was taking her daily walk.
I am most certain Trooper was saying hello to me. It was a delightful feeling to believe that we were on the same page. I was especially thrilled because my dog neighbor had been quite ill for a few days. That day, he was his happily spirited self again.
Thanks and blessings to the veterinarian, another saint in the pandemic, who helped Trooper recover to once again enjoy his life and daily walks.
