Cornershot: Sure, blame it on the hippies

My family is from Texas, and one of the highlights of visiting my Grandpa was a trip to the local tamale factory to buy a pound of them to take back home. We bought them frozen solid, then wrapped them in heavy-duty foil and put them in our carry-on bags for the trip home. And yes, in those days, they got through the screening process without a hitch.

Grandpa died over 25 years ago, and I haven’t a good tamale since. The ones in the local restaurants seem to be mostly masa (the doughy outside) and very little filling. But the other day, I stopped by the Grandin Village farmers market, and there was a woman there selling tamales, so I bought some to take home to try. (They were delicious, by the way.)

After studying Spanish for five years in high school and for three years in college, I can speak just enough of the language to get myself into trouble. So when she showed me her other products and I saw a word I didn’t recognize in the name of one of the dishes, I asked her to translate it. “Pot”, she replied, and even spelled it out for me.