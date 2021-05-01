Cornershot: Take me out ...

It starts with the sounds.

They are the first thing I remember and what draws me to the fields they come from. Players shouting, the smack of a ball in leather, the crack of a bat.

This time of year, usually after a long winter, they will stop me on a walk or a bike ride and lure me to a game or a practice where I see the players going through the same dance I have played, coached, supervised, watched and umpired most of my life. As a kid, I played every sport available around here, but nothing got inside my head and heart like baseball. I played its adult cousin, softball, until my legs gave out, and I have coached it most of my adult life.

Some of the earliest memories I have with my son are playing catch in front of our house on spring mornings, waiting for the bus. I can still see in my mind's eye one of my former players, Evan, looking at his cleats when they touched the cinders the first practice of the season. He knew that sound, he felt it, just like I did.

One of my old AAU players stopped by my house last night and we talked about the old days, when he was a kid and I could still run. He understands now. Those memories will never leave him. He will remember them again, like I do, every time he passes a field and hears the smack of a ball in a glove, or the crack of a bat.

— Lee Coleman, a reader In Roanoke