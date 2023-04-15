If summer’s approach has you thinking about warm beaches and palm trees, a quirky little local charity has just the ticket for you.

Bookbag Santa, based in Roanoke, gathers used school supplies at the end of the school year, and with a group of up to 30 travels to Belize and delivers as much as a ton of free supplies to three little schools there. In addition to the warm & fuzzy feeling you get from doing such a good deed, the trip involves snorkeling, scuba, Mayan ruins, boat trips, music and great food.