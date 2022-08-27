 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornershot: Taking stock of sentiment

Taking stock of sentiment

Has sentimentality gone the way of rotary phones and Sunday dinners at Grandma’s house?

Am I just imagining that the children of baby boomers find no value in the “artifacts” that remain when we clear out our parents’ homes? Have these once sweet, dear babes completely forgotten how loved they were by these people whose tastes are clearly not their own, and wouldn’t they want a piece of their heritage to pass on to their children and their children’s children? Do they even know their grandparents’ stories, the hardships they endured, their struggles and, for some, the delight when their American dreams came true?

This past month my eldest brother took on the task of cleaning out our family home. He was kind enough to ask me what did I want for myself. I knew in a heartbeat what I wanted … anything that spoke of my parents’ history. You see, I wanted my grandchildren to somehow know from whence they came. My parents had a unique story. I want my grandchildren to know that story even if they never had the chance to meet their great grandparents.

Of all my siblings, I was “blessed” with the sentimental/emotional gene. For so many years I felt it was a curse. But no more. I would rather cry a river over memories than deny those feelings for a second. This past weekend when I picked up my “stuff” and said goodbye to my home for the last time, I cried for hours. I hope one day I can relay to my sweet grandchildren all the memories from my youth and beyond. They will then know a piece of our family’s past and a perhaps even a reason for what makes them each so unique.

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville

