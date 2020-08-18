Cornershot: Television shows human side of police officers

Full disclosure: Up until two years ago, I was unnaturally terrified of any law enforcement officer. You would assume I had been in trouble with the law a lot, but the truth of the matter is that I have received one speeding ticket in my entire life.
Two years ago, my husband suggested we watch a show called “Live PD,” as he heard it was very entertaining. Over the course of our viewing, we became familiar with the police officers featured weekly, and we eventually gave them nicknames.
The “nose” could smell weed two states away. He had a brusque demeanor, with a softer side, on display when he would give a break to a young kid who was never in trouble before (but not without a lecture!).
The “Green Mile” was so built, I often wondered how they made shirts to fit those biceps of his that resembled cantaloupes! His tough look, however, was tempered with a smile that made your heart melt.
And then there was “Dr. Ruth,” who found a young man wandering a park looking like he was up to no good. Turns out he just had his heart broken for the first time. She took the time to sit with him and tell him that although it was hard for him to believe now, one day he would find someone who would love him the way he deserved to be loved.
Thanks to this show, I am no longer terrified of law enforcement. These are now just people to me — yes, imperfect people, just like me — but they are there to help us, direct us, correct us and respect us. Shouldn’t we do the same? Without television programs like this, how do we avoid blaming the many for the actions of the few?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!