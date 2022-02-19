 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornershot: Tending to an old feline friend in decline

My cat will turn 18 in April. In his prime, he had a silky red-orange coat, was active and playful, and he never met a stranger. To pay a visit to me was to pay a visit to him, because that’s what people really came over for, right?

Nowadays, he’s bony and scrawny, totters on his hind legs and has lots of misses with the litterbox. His fur is choppy where I’ve tried to cut out the mats that form, despite the daily brushings we give him. Sometimes, he even swipes at us with his claws, something he’s never done before.

He has good days and bad days, and some that are in-between. On the bad days, he lies under the kitchen table and is uninterested in the food that has always been the focal point of his life. On good days, he strolls around the house like he owns it, jumping clumsily into our laps and angling to get at our plates if we’re eating, because as he’s aged, we’ve let those boundaries go more than we’d like to admit.

On the in-between days, he stands in the kitchen and cries — his once-magnificent tail tucked between his legs as he looks around in confusion. Most of the time, I don’t know what he wants. He has food, he has water, he has us here to pet him. I know he doesn’t see or hear or smell as well as he did. Is he uncertain of where he is, and does that frighten him?

It can get frustrating to give and give and still not give the right thing, just as it is when you have a new baby and you don’t know why it’s crying.

Sometimes, I just have to walk away.

And other times, I remind myself of what a good pet he’s been. I lean down and stroke his ratty fur and whisper: “It’s okay. We’re here and we love you.” I don’t know if he understands the meaning of what I’m saying. I can only hope that he finds some comfort in it.

— Betsy Biesenbach a reader in

Roanoke

