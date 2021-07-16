Cornershot: Thank you, Cashier Lady. And shoe-fitters. And printers. And ...

I knew that when we emerged from the clutches of the coronavirus, the number of locked doors and empty showrooms at favorite old Roanoke shops would hurt.

Gone since COVID chased us from commerce is the 110-year-old Bush-Flora shoe store at Towers and its expert shoe-fitters, the best in town, IMHO. Missing, too, is Printex, the print shop at Cave Spring Corners, and Linda, its affable front-desk presence. Ditto Sakura, the cozy Japanese steak and seafood house on Apperson Drive.

But the most painful emptiness is at K&W Cafeteria at Tanglewood. Though it was deep inside a shopping mall, the friendly staff and the old acquaintances we’d wave to at tables across the dining room made it feel like a diner deep in the boonies. The line servers, the table cleaners, the sweet tea pourers, they knew us.

I never learned the name of the cashier, a woman laboring well past retirement age and sharp as any millennial. She possessed that blend of no-nonsense humor and hidden compassion I admired in my grade-school teachers, the kind who could wield a switch with conviction then, when you were done bawling, tickle you until you laughed.