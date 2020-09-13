Cornershot: Thankful for a Labor Day puzzle to solve

I love The Roanoke Times. Sure, I was a bit disgruntled that there would not be a hard copy on Labor Day, but then I realized my faithful carrier needs to have a day off, too.
It’s not as if I read the paper first thing in the morning. My retired lifestyle allows me to save the paper for later in the day, or even until the next day.
That’s why on this Labor Day, I was reading the Sunday paper. After the headlines and the obits, I usually look for the puzzle page. This day was no different, and I turned to the page after the obituaries and started in on the puzzles.
The Jumble was first. Then, I went to the crossword, and it hit me. There was to be no Monday paper delivery. Then, how was I doing a puzzle? Sunday puzzles are distinctive and are not at all like weekday ones.
I looked at the date on the Jumble: Sept. 7. But the date on the paper was Sept. 6. I realized that the kindly editors included Monday’s puzzles in the Sunday print edition! How thoughtful!
That gives me one more reason to support my local newspaper. They are in tune with their clients and realize that puzzles are important to a large portion of their readers. They have been good to puzzlers and also to the carriers. A win, win situation. Or as the popular new expression goes, i2 w i2 (It is what it is).
