Cornershot: Thankful for a powerful sketch

Without normal daily routines on Wednesday, my granddaughters spent the day with us grandparents as caregivers while their parents had to work. We visited their local library, where the pre-K girl randomly chose "100 Famous Women" from the older kids' section while her sister browsed.

Her favorite sketch, which I read at least 45 times in 4 days, was Rosa Parks. Both girls delighted every time we shared her story, and I hope they carry that lesson for life. You can be sure I'll listen for her name when we gather for Christmas!