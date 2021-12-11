 Skip to main content
Cornershot: Thankful for a powerful sketch
An unusual Thanksgiving memory from last month:

Without normal daily routines on Wednesday, my granddaughters spent the day with us grandparents as caregivers while their parents had to work. We visited their local library, where the pre-K girl randomly chose "100 Famous Women" from the older kids' section while her sister browsed.

Her favorite sketch, which I read at least 45 times in 4 days, was Rosa Parks. Both girls delighted every time we shared her story, and I hope they carry that lesson for life. You can be sure I'll listen for her name when we gather for Christmas!

— Terry T. Smith, a reader in Roanoke

