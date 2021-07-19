Cornershot: Thanks to the pioneering women of NPR

National Public Radio is celebrating its 50th birthday this year. I usually have NPR on in the background while I'm working. Back in May, the network ran a show about the groundbreaking women who became the network’s first female reporters in 1971. They spoke about their experiences and the fact that public radio was almost the only news outlet at the time that would hire them as reporters without relegating them to the soft news published in the “women’s pages.”

When I began working at my college public radio station in late 1978, there were many women working there already. My only involvement with the news department was to read the copy from the Associated Press that came in on the clacking teletype machine. But for my senior year of work/study in 1980, I was hired as the assistant to the chief engineer. I did all kinds of technical jobs in addition to my on-air shifts. I was in charge of the regular maintenance of the recording equipment, I learned to fabricate audio components, and I once had my hands deep in the bowels of the studio transmitter during a thunderstorm. Both the station management and I took it for granted that I could do that kind of work, and I never once felt discriminated against or out of place.