Cornershot: The art of the hand-written note

I get out-and-out giddy when a handwritten note arrives in my mailbox.

There’s something about the fact that someone took the time to write a personal note or letter that makes you feel, well, truly special. It’s a dying practice, and that’s a downright shame.

A few of our former presidents made it a daily practice to set aside a specific time every day to write personal notes, and not only to world leaders, although history will bear out they did that as well, but notes to their staff and their families inquiring about their health, their children, new babies, etc.

George H. W. Bush carved out a period of time every day to do this, and the time was non-negotiable. Ronald Reagan started the beloved practice of leaving a personal note to his successor on the desk of the Oval Office. Barack Obama had his staff choose ten letters from the thousands he received daily, and personally wrote to these people. If a President can find the time to write a personal note, why can’t those of us who are a tad less scheduled do the same?