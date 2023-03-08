The cartography of a passion

I have several interesting hobbies, but nothing gets me more excited than staring at a map. That wasn’t always the case. When I was growing up, I never learned to read them. There wasn’t much point to it, since we moved every year, and when we finally settled down, it was in Northern Virginia, where the maps became obsolete almost as soon as they were printed.

That changed 39 years ago, when I became a real estate title examiner. Part of the job is looking at maps, and when there isn’t one available, drawing it yourself from the surveyor’s description in the deed. Suddenly, it all fell into place — the beauty of north by northwest, south by southeast and the exquisite number of lengths and degrees it requires to close each angle to produce a visual representation of what’s on the ground. I have been a map nerd ever since.

I do love online maps that show where the restaurants are and how to get where I’m going in real time, but I cherish paper maps, too. The problem with online maps is that when you zoom out, all the detail is lost, anything outside the screen is a great unknown, and you can easily drive by something interesting and never realize it. With a paper map, all you have to do is look at the next grid or get the next map over, and you can see what’s up ahead for thousands of miles.

And that’s the big difference between online maps and paper maps. While one can show you where you are, where you’re going and where you’ve been, the other reveals to you all kinds places you’ve never even imagined traveling to. A paper map will point the way to adventure.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke