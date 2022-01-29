Cornershot: The final commonality

In late January, I went to the first of three interments I will attend at Evergreen Burial Park this year. The park is the final resting place for many of Roanoke’s oldest families, and it’s where a fair number of my friends’ loved ones are buried. Any time someone passes is a sad occasion, but the postcard-perfect winter day was somehow uplifting at the same time.

The sun shone gold and low on the horizon, peeking out from behind the clouds, while streaks of blue and white filled the rest of the sky. The snow from the week before was still on the ground, glittery and crunchy, and the mourners huddled in a small patch of grass where it had been cleared away. In all, it was a good day to say “goodbye.”

My friend had been in the Coast Guard, so a bugler from the National Guard played “Taps.” After the Bible readings and the prayer, he and the other guard ceremoniously folded the flag that was draped on the casket. After it was tucked into a tight triangle, the second soldier dropped down on one knee in front of my friend’s son and presented it to him on behalf of the president of the United States and the citizens of this country.

It was a touching moment, which brought tears to my eyes. I marveled at the fact that these two soldiers must have performed this ritual many times, but it was as if every note, every gesture, every inflection of voice was created especially for my friend and his family.

Lately, I’ve been feeling down, thinking about all of the things that are wrong with the world right now, and how there seems to be no light at the end of this tunnel. I thought about the ideologies that divide us figuratively, while we are literally divided by the physical distance we must keep. But when it comes to laying someone to rest, we are all on the same page. It was an honor to be there and I think maybe it’s not so bad to be a human being after all.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke