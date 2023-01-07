 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornershot: The gift of a Christmas morning

I awoke for many years at the crack of dawn on Christmas morning, to see what Santa had brought. These days, both of my guys sleep in, but I'm up at dawn anyway, because that's just what my body does these days.

There's nothing so still as a Christmas morning. Not much traffic, too cold for birdsong, and the fearsome wind that blew all night this past Christmas Eve had died down as the light peeked over the mountains.

It was a time for quiet and for peace, for enjoying the patches of sunshine that flooded through the windows and warmed me — time for the newspaper and a warm drink and a hot cinnamon roll and a moment to relax before the busy day began. Sometimes, the best gifts are the ones that aren’t under the tree.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke

