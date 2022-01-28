Cornershot: The golden age of antenna TV

Those of us already in or nearing geezerhood remember the primitive early days of the rabbit ear antenna. Perched on top of a bulky cathode-ray TV, it pulled in a whopping three channels in mid-60s Richmond, where I grew up. CBS and NBC came in fairly well on our black and white Zenith, while ABC was fuzzy at times.

Fast forward to 2022. We are living in the Golden Age of Antenna TV. This morning I counted 32 channels not including shopping channels, and it seems like more are added every day. Digital technology ensures perfect reception.

The "Info" button on my remote brings up program summaries. This is all from a $25 powered rabbit-ear antenna from Amazon. Who needs cable?

There's something for almost everyone. My favorites include Me-TV (nostalgia for oldsters), Movies (classic Hollywood fare) and Echo (local programming from Blue Ridge Public TV). As I write this, experts are assessing a 1940s Good Humor bicycle cart and a 1920s Art Deco radio on American Restoration (Defy TV).

The best part of Antenna TV is the monthly bill, $0.

I'm nostalgic for lots of things, but TV reception of my childhood is not one of them. The Good Old Days are now!

— Randolph Walker, a reader in Roanoke