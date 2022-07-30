 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornershot: 'The Hunger Games,' squirrel edition

‘The Hunger Games,’ squirrel edition

So the other day, I finally nailed a squirrel with a cork-tipped arrow from my toy archery set. I don’t hate squirrels, and they’re welcome to any seed the birds drop on the ground, but helping themselves directly from the feeder is beyond the beyonds.

The arrow has a maximum range of about 40 feet and it hits a target pretty hard, but since my intent was to frighten rather than kill or maim, I only pulled back on the bow a little, and when the arrow flew, it veered to the left so the fletchings just brushed the little beastie’s breast. The squirrel didn’t move. It just stood there with a “WTF” look on its face, and I had to bang the bow on the porch floor to make it move.

It was then that I realized that while I was having visions of myself as Katniss Everdeen, I was still wearing my ratty old nightgown, and that’s probably why the couple walking across the street was studiously avoiding looking at me.

First round goes to squirrel.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke

