Cornershot: The imagined lives of friends

My husband and I had dinner last night with a group of friends, and we were the only straight people in the room. As I listened to my friends talk, I came to realize that since marriage equality passed, I’ve been indulging in some magical thinking about how their lives are now.

I think I can be forgiven at least a little for assuming it’s like a Netflix show — where people hook up with whomever they want, and no one bats an eye. All of my friends are “out” with apparently no negative repercussions, and same-sex couples are the new darlings of the advertising industry, so they and their families are literally in our lives, whether we personally know anyone in that demographic or not.

Not only did I forget that life still isn’t like that for a great many queer people, I was reminded that even if the last vestiges of bigotry were permanently gone tomorrow, it would not erase the pain and scars from the past that so many queer people still carry with them.

Sorry, friends!

— Betsy Beisenbach, a reader in Roanoke