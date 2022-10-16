 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornershot: The kindness of a stranger

My grandson, Noah, is 7 and gets an allowance. He puts part in a cup for spending, part in a cup for saving, and part in a cup to give to charity.

He was recently at Walmart with his dad to spend his saved money on a toy. He had more than $7 in change in a baggie. As he was walking up and down the aisles, he realized that he had dropped his money somewhere. A lengthy search for his money came up empty, and they returned home without his money or toy. A hard lesson for a little boy.

The next morning, my daughter, Amy, was having a yard sale with her neighbor. As they were setting up the tables, Noah came out with an old baseball bat and asked if he could sell it to try and start rebuilding his spending money. She set the bat out.

In less than a minute, an older man arrived at the yard sale and saw the bat. He asked Amy how much for the bat. It was an old bat and Noah didn’t give her a price. She explained that her son was selling it to try to recoup his lost money, and asked if 50 cents worked. The man asked her how much money her son lost. When she said “$7,” the stranger reached into his wallet, told her “That looks like a $7 bat,” and gave her exactly that much. He took the bat, got into his car and drove away.

My grandson came out in time to see that his bat had sold in less than a minute and he had recovered all his lost money, thanks to the kindness of a stranger. Of course, Noah quickly realized the thrill of a yard sale and his next step was to try to sell every other item in the house — including items belonging to other family members — to no avail.

The selling momentum was gone, but the lessons of kindness, generosity, and yes, care with money, remained.

— Marvin Huddleston, a reader in Roanoke

