Cornershot: The magical mink

Have you ever wondered, as I have, if God had a sense of humor? Let me explain.

I inherited my mother’s beloved mink coat upon her passing. My mother was a petite woman in every sense of the word. She insisted I take her coat, but I, being anything but petite, insisted it would never fit. When I put that coat on for the first time, it fit like a glove. At that time, I was a size 14 and my mother was size 8 at most.

I gave that coat to Carl Rosen at Douglas Furs that year and every year since for storage, cleanings and repairs. Over the years, I have gone from being a size 14, to a 12, a 10 back to a 14 and on and on. And every year it fits perfectly. At times I felt there were minions in Mr. Rosen’s storage shop performing their magic on this coat! But I’ve come to think differently.

With age you come to realize so many things that in youth you couldn’t possibly understand. For me the most important truth has been that when God has a plan, let it be. Just let God be God and allow him to work his magic. Now every year when I put on my beloved coat, I recognize it is nothing short of that — magical. Or, could it be possible that God and my mother are just having a grand old time toying with what few brain cells I have left?

If this is how it works, my children beware!

— Loni M. Bier, a reader in Daleville

