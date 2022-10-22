 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cornershot: The many joys of canning food

  • 0

For me, canning time begins with August each year. First the peaches in August, then the pears and, later, applesauce. One of my favorite times is preparing sweet pickles and putting them by for the winter in pint jars.

One day out of curiosity my husband, Peter, queried, “How do you know when the jars are sealed?” This was asked as I was making another batch of pickles. Once I lifted them from my ancient canner, I instructed him to listen.

Ping! Then two quick pings. Four more jars to go. Then ping! Ping! Ping! Ping! Music to a canner’s ears are the pings emitted by each jar announcing it is sealed. It’s just as wonderful as an evening of Mozart’s Andante from the 21st Concerto!

So you know, I learned how to can helping my Mom in the 1950s. Then in the 1960s I struck out on my own with books from the New Hampshire Extension Office. So back to the beginning of my story, late summer is a wonderful time of year for a canner.

People are also reading…

— Jac Hull, a reader in Bedford

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At Georgia debate, Abrams and Kemp clash on abortion, crime

At Georgia debate, Abrams and Kemp clash on abortion, crime

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are painting different visions for the future of Georgia. Kemp is promoting his stewardship of the economy and saying Abrams is weak on crime. Abrams rebuts that she has a much more equitable vision for the state's economy and an approach to crime that balances safety and justice. Kemp and Abrams debated Monday night. Kemp is making perhaps his clearest commitment yet that he won’t pursue any new restrictions on abortion or birth control. Abrams says Kemp is weakening women’s rights and access to reproductive care.

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims. A government report released Wednesday lays out grim trends across the country for expectant mothers and their newborn babies. It finds that pregnancy-related deaths have spiked nearly 80 percent since 2018, with COVID-19 being a factor in a quarter of the 1,178 deaths reported last year. The percentage of preterm and low birthweight babies also went up last year, after holding steady for years. And more pregnant or postpartum women are reporting symptoms of depression.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert