Cornershot: The many joys of canning food

For me, canning time begins with August each year. First the peaches in August, then the pears and, later, applesauce. One of my favorite times is preparing sweet pickles and putting them by for the winter in pint jars.

One day out of curiosity my husband, Peter, queried, “How do you know when the jars are sealed?” This was asked as I was making another batch of pickles. Once I lifted them from my ancient canner, I instructed him to listen.

Ping! Then two quick pings. Four more jars to go. Then ping! Ping! Ping! Ping! Music to a canner’s ears are the pings emitted by each jar announcing it is sealed. It’s just as wonderful as an evening of Mozart’s Andante from the 21st Concerto!

So you know, I learned how to can helping my Mom in the 1950s. Then in the 1960s I struck out on my own with books from the New Hampshire Extension Office. So back to the beginning of my story, late summer is a wonderful time of year for a canner.

— Jac Hull, a reader in Bedford