The never-ending pork chop

I married my children’s father in 1977. My cooking skills were, well, non-existent. I was sure my extensive collection of Family Circle and Cosmo (forget the last one; it was quite informative but not for cooking) would be all I needed for providing a well-balanced meal. Heavens-to-Betsy, those recipes were above my pay grade.

But I found one I felt I could handle. Baked pork chops, rice and frozen peas. So, I cooked that yummy meal for four straight weeks. Just typing that sentence makes me cringe.

One night my husband gently asked me if I knew how to prepare any other meal. Now mind you, this man was a strapping 6-foot-four and built like the athlete he had been throughout his life, but he was losing weight fast. So I did what every red-blooded American bride does: I called my mother, crying. After telling her my story and hoping for sympathy, her response was to get over to her house tomorrow with a notebook.

She taught me how to take chop meat and turn it into spaghetti sauce, chili, tacos, etc. Then she showed me how to take a lowly chicken, bake it and turn the leftovers into casserole, chicken salad and more chicken soup recipes than I knew existed. I needed no more instructions. I just needed someone to tell me I could do this.

Two years later, I took a night course titled “Introduction to French Cooking.” The chef had just graduated from the Cordon Bleu School in France. This woman opened my eyes to a world of cooking. Her tips, techniques and time-saving tricks have stayed with me for more than 40 years. After that class, I was like a dog with a bone. I couldn’t stop cooking. And I haven’t.

With three children under the age of 5, I learned to make dinners from almost nothing, all thanks to the love of a mother and the graciousness of a newly trained chef who wasn’t afraid to share her passion for cooking and her extensive knowledge.

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville