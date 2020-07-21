Cornershot: The new fashion trend is to cover up

As a teenager in the late 1960s and early ’70s, I was blessed with the long, straight hair that was fashionable. To top off “the look,” I wore dark eyeliner and pale lipstick.
My mother, whose 1940s teen fashion icons were the ruby-lipped movie stars she tried to emulate, always urged me to “put on some lipstick” when I went out. Of course, I just rolled my eyes!
Now that I am old, my lips have disappeared. It’s an unfortunate fact that happens with age. To try to remedy that, I found myself carefully applying lipstick that would make my 91-year-old mother proud.
Unfortunately, I also put on my mask and covered my lips completely. I guess this is the 2020 fashion trend!
