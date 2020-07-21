Cornershot: The new fashion trend is to cover up
0 comments

Cornershot: The new fashion trend is to cover up

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

As a teenager in the late 1960s and early ’70s, I was blessed with the long, straight hair that was fashionable. To top off “the look,” I wore dark eyeliner and pale lipstick.

My mother, whose 1940s teen fashion icons were the ruby-lipped movie stars she tried to emulate, always urged me to “put on some lipstick” when I went out. Of course, I just rolled my eyes!

Now that I am old, my lips have disappeared. It’s an unfortunate fact that happens with age. To try to remedy that, I found myself carefully applying lipstick that would make my 91-year-old mother proud.

Unfortunately, I also put on my mask and covered my lips completely. I guess this is the 2020 fashion trend!

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What is QAnon? CNN's John Avlon explains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News