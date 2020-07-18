Cornershot: The Quarantine 15 has us packing on the pounds

Most of us are familiar with the college Freshman 15. Ever being the overachiever, I went for the Freshman 30, and I have to say with overwhelming humility, I nailed it! They say “go big or go home.” I went home big. Sophomore year, I fell in love, and that was the end of carrying around that bowling ball I called a little “excess baggage.” I returned home that summer quite full of myself but 30 pounds lighter.
College ended, work began and marriage ensued, along with three children in the course of five years. While I wouldn’t change one thing about my children, they did rob me of my amazing metabolism — and my sanity, neither of which has ever returned in full. The metabolism totally disappeared upon the arrival of menopause, and the sanity, well that’s a totally lost cause.
Now I can add the Quarantine 15 to my metabolic resume. I have accomplished many things thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown: quilts, decluttering every corner of our home, but these 15 darling pounds were such an unexpected bonus! They couldn’t possibly be due to the excessive baking, cooking and wine “tasting” I’ve dabbled in over the course of the last three months ... or could they?
And now, as it was over 50 years ago, the fun part begins, as I work to kiss these calories goodbye. ‘Rona Corona one of us going down ... just remember you are up against a New York Yankee!
