Cornershot: The recipe for a happy marriage

Years ago when my husband and I were first married, it was the accepted fact that the woman took care of the house and the man worked at a job outside the family abode, or perhaps farmed.
One day sometime after our wedding, I asked my husband if he would help me with the dishes. His response was, “Now, you know I don’t like doing dishes.” Without a bit of hesitation, I replied, “What makes you think I like doing dishes?” End of conversation.
In these past several months, we have found ourselves working side by side doing dishes, washing clothes, making the bed, building raised bed frames for the garden, cleaning floors … the list goes on.
We recently decided to make an apple pie, which we’ve done before, but for some reason it seemed especially special this time. I’m good at making the crust, and he peels and cuts the apple slices because my hands rebel at peeling anymore. He stood at the sink quietly peeling and I at the counter fixing the crust.
Soon the pie was heaping with apple slices, sugar, butter and flour mixed in and coated with brown sugar crumb topping. The baking pie filled the four walls with a delectable aroma. We each quickly ate a slice of the fruits of our labor, and we did it together.
Such a blessing in a time as this.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!