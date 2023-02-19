“The Salt of the Earth.” Where did this simple phrase emanate? Having spent 12 years in Catholic schools, I probably should have known this. It is a piece of scripture from the Sermon on the Mount where Jesus says of his disciples: “you are the salt of the earth.” He went on to preach that we should strive to be a light to the world, as well.

These are hard assignments for anyone at any time in history … but now? In the wee hours of the morning, people like this have a tendency to pepper my mind with their light and their salt. Let me introduce you to special people I have had the privilege to know.

One was a social worker who quietly gathered gifts for her clients whom she knew would not get any Christmas gifts. Christmas mornings she would drive to their homes and leave the gifts outside. They never knew.

One was a priest who visited his parish’s sick and dying late at night and sang songs with those who couldn’t sleep. He sang their favorite tunes with them.

This last couple belongs to multiple quilting groups that provide comfort quilts to women’s shelters, social services and any church that has a need. At any given meeting, they typically take home 20-30 quilts to complete. Recently, they were approached to begin making bed size quilts for homeless children; no brainer there. At a recent Quilt of Valor meeting, they displayed a quilt they made for a nursing home that was in need of comfort quilts for their residents. While we were in awe of this quilt, our group’s collective jaws dropped when this couple said “they only had 12 more to make for this month.”

These people were/are truly the salt of the earth and the light of the world — ordinary people doing small things in extraordinary ways. I read once that caring for others may be the closest we ever come to the face of God. What a blessing it has been for those of us who knew and continue to know such incredible disciples.

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville