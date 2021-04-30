 Skip to main content
Cornershot: The shoes that leave everybody else in the dust
I needed new walking shoes. At the shoe store I narrowed the choice down to two pairs. Trying them on and looking them over carefully, I noticed the words “ALL TERRAIN” printed on both shoes of one pair.

Suddenly I pictured myself zooming through my neighborhood — up hills, down hills, around curves, passing startled bicyclers and runners, neighbors staring wide-eyed with mouths agape, my old-age infirmities overcome, my white hair whipping out from beneath the edges of a helmet, a cloud of dust and smoke in my wake.

That’s the pair I bought.

If you’re in my neighborhood and you see me in my new shoes — LOOK OUT!

— Sally Mook, a reader in Blacksburg

