Cornershot: The spider, the cicada and the bird

For several weeks, my husband and I have watched a very industrious spider strengthen and modify her web on one of our dining room windows.
By night she rebuilds what has been damaged and by day she lurks high atop our windowsill waiting for prey to become caught. We often miss most of this action, only finding remnants of the death of some unsuspecting prey. Sometimes we have seen the wrapped body of small insects one day only to be gone the next.
I decided to wash the outside of these windows the other day as the rain was coming, and I could no longer stand the debris that had been deposited and stuck from previous storms. But I could not bring myself to clean the window with our spider. I knew that in time she would be gone, and then it could be cleaned.
Well, the morning finally came. I did not witness the events, but my husband had a front-row seat. First along came a cicada, which got trapped in the web. The spider descended on this large and juicy treat and began the process of wrapping her prey. Suddenly, without warning, in swooped one of our garden birds and ATE the spider! Alas, the cycle of life!
My husband viewed it all and was shocked, amazed and very much entertained. I missed it all.
But you may ask what happened to the cicada? Well, the poor thing struggled and struggled to free itself, until finally just two bits of web held it tight. After about an hour, I took pity on it and gently loosened the last two bits of web, turned it on its feet, and it flew away.
Now I can wash my window.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!