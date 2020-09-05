 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cornershot: The spider, the cicada and the bird
0 comments

Cornershot: The spider, the cicada and the bird

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

For several weeks, my husband and I have watched a very industrious spider strengthen and modify her web on one of our dining room windows.

By night she rebuilds what has been damaged and by day she lurks high atop our windowsill waiting for prey to become caught. We often miss most of this action, only finding remnants of the death of some unsuspecting prey. Sometimes we have seen the wrapped body of small insects one day only to be gone the next.

I decided to wash the outside of these windows the other day as the rain was coming, and I could no longer stand the debris that had been deposited and stuck from previous storms. But I could not bring myself to clean the window with our spider. I knew that in time she would be gone, and then it could be cleaned.

Well, the morning finally came. I did not witness the events, but my husband had a front-row seat. First along came a cicada, which got trapped in the web. The spider descended on this large and juicy treat and began the process of wrapping her prey. Suddenly, without warning, in swooped one of our garden birds and ATE the spider! Alas, the cycle of life!

My husband viewed it all and was shocked, amazed and very much entertained. I missed it all.

But you may ask what happened to the cicada? Well, the poor thing struggled and struggled to free itself, until finally just two bits of web held it tight. After about an hour, I took pity on it and gently loosened the last two bits of web, turned it on its feet, and it flew away.

Now I can wash my window.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Could you pass a US civics test?
Lifestyles

Could you pass a US civics test?

Several states require high school students to pass a civics test in order to graduate. Which got us to thinking — how difficult would these questions be? In order to become a naturalized citizen, applicants must correctly answer 6 of 10 questions from the list of 100 questions. Here is a sampling of some of those questions. We re-worded them a bit — test yourself!

Watch Now: Related Video

Multiple potential vaccines in critical phase three trial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert