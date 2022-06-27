Cornershot: The timing of human kindness

“Who does that?” That was the question the incredibly talented woman who frames my art quilts asked me recently.

It seems a part on one of her large framing machines broke, and she attempted to fix it herself with minimal success. She shared her dilemma with her mailman. The machine was more than 32 years old and weighed 300 pounds-plus.

Turns out her postman is one of those “fix-it” guys, who loves to tinker with such things. She showed him her attempt at fixing this monstrosity, and he thought maybe she was on the right road, just a wee bit off on her calculations. She asked where she could get the right part.

The following day he said he ordered that part. Should be in that week. When she told him she had a hundred dollar bill with his name on it, he refused it, but said a six pack of beer would gladly suffice. The part came in, he installed it and she was back in business.

"Who does that?" she said to me. Well, the same type of person who takes an art quilt and asks, “Well who is this one for?” And when I tell her I am donating it to the West End Center for a fund-raiser, offers her time, talent and costs for free as she so believes in their cause.

After leaving her store, I got in my car and sat for a long time thinking about who does that. It seems to me that people sense when others need a break … a part for a machine or a frame for a fundraiser. This isn’t akin to winning the lottery, folks; it’s just simple human kindness at the exact moment you need it.

And it happens so much more often than you think.

So take a few minutes and bless those who have blessed you with their kindness this past year. Just begin by asking yourself this simple question: “Who has done that for me?” And how I can do this for others? Let the kindness coup begin with you.

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville