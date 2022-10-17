Cornershot: Thoughts on the queen's death

I admired Queen Elizabeth. When I learned that she worked on vehicles in WWII, she won me over. She was steadfast in her service. All the people waiting to walk by her coffin caused me to wonder: Is there anyone for whom I'd stand and wait for hours, just to walk by the closed coffin or casket?" (By the way, there is a difference between those two burial vessels.)

Her long service represented security. All is OK; the queen is on the throne. Now she is gone and there is uncertainty, questioning.

When I was a girl, the train was heard every night at 3 a.m. To hear it meant all was OK.

The bell tolled and we are reminded it tolls for all. When someone dies, we need to do something — food, flowers, console those left to grieve, show respect. We need closure.

— Carol D.F. Goad, a reader in Roanoke County