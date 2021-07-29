Cornershot: Time travel, courtesy of a long-ago letter

Time travel, courtesy of a long-ago letter

The other day I received a copy of a letter I wrote to an aunt in 1981. At that time I was lamenting my son’s bad grades in junior high. I’m happy to say he later graduated from college with honors.

A couple of dear friends were in the building where President Reagan was headed when he was wounded. My mother and cousins were mentioned in my epistle. All are now gone. Oh, how I’d love to chat with them. So many have left me with special memories.

I was reading “Sybil.” The letter was written on my lunch break.

It was nice to be reminded of what was going on in my life 40 years ago.

Letters? Emails and text just don’t cut it.

— Carol D.F. Goad, a reader in Roanoke County