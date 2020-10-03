Cornershot: Too early to mow that milkweed!

Milkweed tends to be covered with aphids and a black sooty mold this time of year, but spare the mower at least another six weeks to help save monarch butterflies.

Caterpillars continue to munch on “ratty-looking” milkweed plants in Southwest Virginia gardens through October, right alongside the aphids (a favorite food of migrating hummingbirds and songbirds) and in spite of the black sooty mold. Caterpillars may need at least another two weeks in the larval/caterpillar stage and an additional two weeks as a chrysalis before the adult butterflies emerge and head south.

Native goldenrods are also crawling with a delightful array of critical pollinators well into November. Unlike ragweed, the plants most likely to blame for your runny nose, goldenrod pollen grains are sticky and are generally carried by insects instead of the wind.

Resist cleaning the garden well into spring to spare the many butterfly species that over-winter in leaf-litter or on this year’s vegetation as eggs, caterpillars, chrysalises or even as adults. Use the time you saved repressing the “clean-up urge” to venture out and enjoy a beautiful field of goldenrod, milkweed and fascinating insects.