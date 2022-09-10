Cornershot: Tradition continues via happy surprise

My 85-year-old mom and I used to go out to supper every Wednesday night. We called it “you pick and you pay.” We took turns picking and paying, and we always enjoyed a drink, supper and conversation.

In April 2013, I picked the Coffee Pot one Wednesday for the buffet and bluegrass music they had at the time. The waitress asked what we wanted to drink and Mom stated she wanted a sex on the beach (Google it). The drink was pretty good, but I am sure she ordered it to mortify me. We had a great time with lots of laughs and at the end of the night she gave me a kiss and said “I’m going to pay for something special next time.” She had a stroke the next morning and died eight days later, never regaining consciousness.

Recently I was going through my bookshelf looking for something to read. I pulled out a book by Mitch Albom titled “For One More Day.” I opened it and noticed a card in it that I had missed. When I opened the card, it was from my mom and said “Merry Christmas, have some fun with this.” Inside was a $50 bill. I immediately remembered my mom’s last words to me that she was going to pay for something special.

Special has different meanings for different people. I invited my children and grandchildren to go to Golden Corral for supper. The fifty easily paid for the meals and I left the rest on the table as a tip to the kind server who filled up our drinks. I had fun watching my 4-year-old granddaughter and 7-year-old grandson get wide-eyed when I told them they could go back for seconds at the huge dessert bar, and my daughter and I enjoyed telling stories about my mom.

Thanks, Mom, for the special meal. This time I picked, but you paid.

— Marvin Huddleston, a reader in Roanoke