It is possible, I learned, to have less than 24-hour delivery service during these odd shipping days. Just tell the folks at the University of Virginia bookstore that you are placing an order for a Cavalier doll because you caught your grandchildren playing with a Hokie Bird.

I think the Cav Man was on a truck heading out of Charlottesville before the call ended.

Editor’s note: On Wednesday, we ran a CornerShot by our health reporter Luanne Rife about how she has been missing next-day delivery during the pandemic. She sent us this update afterward. Read her original CornerShot at bit.ly/2AjNKqe.

