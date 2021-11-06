 Skip to main content
Cornershot: Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Tears and cheers. Those are found at annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” events. Tears from stories of losing loved ones, one memory at a time. Cheers as participants stretch, dance and warm-up to music before the walk. Tears at the sight of purple flowers held high in honor of parents, siblings and friends taken too soon by Alzheimer’s disease. Cheers as walkers begin this enthusiast walk of hope.

Roanoke’s 2021 walk ended with great optimism. After hearing that (even with contributions from walkers and other donors) the walk’s goal had not been reached, one walker stepped up with her checkbook. The goal was met. The walker wanted to remain anonymous, but did give a name: Newcomers Club of Roanoke Valley.

The need for donations to help stop Alzheimer’s disease is constant. It does not stop with one walk. But, thanks to Roanoke’s walkers, other donors and to the Newcomers Club, we are one step closer to the white flower, the one representing the first Alzheimer’s survivor.

— Alice Davis, a reader in Roanoke

