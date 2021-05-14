 Skip to main content
Cornershot: What a way to start a marriage
Cornershot: What a way to start a marriage

I had been married several years when my mother told me this story — it is one of my all-time favorite stories about my parents.

The year was 1937. The month was May. The day was May 4. Several years prior, my dad had attended National Business College, located then on Jefferson Street close to the Patrick Henry Hotel.

Making the arrangements for the honeymoon, he thought that the Patrick Henry would be just the right spot to begin their life together.

So he borrowed his dad’s car, they left Harrisonburg, and they headed to Roanoke. He pulled up in front of the Patrick Henry, parked, unloaded their bags and his new wife and went in. They had dinner in the hotel and didn’t go out again that night.

The following morning, he went to get the car and load up but the car was gone. Gone! After checking at the desk, he learned that the car had been towed due to illegal parking. Oops!

I’m sure it was embarrassing to this young groom, not familiar with big-city rules, but his new bride didn’t hold it against him. They had a good marriage and Mother always said that she had “The Best.”

— Carole Worley, a reader in Vinton

