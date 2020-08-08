Cornershot: Who was that masked man?

I recently ran an errand to our local hardware store. Of course, like a good citizen, I was wearing a face mask, as were most of the others in the store. While I was looking for an item, a man came up to me and began carrying on a spirited conversation. As he talked, I kept staring at him trying to figure out who he was, but the mask made it difficult. After a couple of non-responses from a puzzled me, the masked man exclaimed, “You aren’t Bob (or whoever), are you?” I said no, and we both got a good laugh out of the experience, which I suspect others have had during these days of pandemic.
So, who was that masked man?
— Bill Hackworth, a reader in Roanoke
