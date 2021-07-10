Cornershot: Wildflowers won't be rushed

Wildflowers won’t be rushed

In March, I decided to plant some wildflower seeds in my yard with the hopes that they would bloom some weeks later, but after several weeks no luck. I guessed I had planted them too early so I got more seeds and planted the new seeds, but still after a few weeks no results. Then in about mid-May, I noticed several little sprouts beginning to grow. A few weeks later, I noticed more and more sprouts, and some were even beginning to produce buds. Week after week more and more sprouts and flowers appeared in the garden. Now I have a tightly packed mix of perennial and annual flowers. A dreamscape that appears as a slowly exploding fireworks display of beautiful red, yellow, green, blue, orange, white and pink flowers.