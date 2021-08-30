Cornershot: Working like an angel

You know those people who know what they want to be at an early age … like, say, ten? They know they're destined to become a doctor, a lawyer, an athlete.

My two younger sisters are of this lot, and this story is about the youngest. Kimmy decided at an early age to become a speech therapist for autistic children. For more than 30 years, that's exactly what she has done, despite the lack of longevity in such an emotionally and physically draining profession.

When I visited her a few years back, Kimmy asked if I wanted to observe as she treated her clients. Her office was akin to an oversized closet with chairs and desk close to the floor (naturally). I knew within fifteen minutes of watching her in action that God had chosen the right person for this job. Her patience, love and compassion were palpable.

Some children are with Kimmy from toddler-age until they grow out of the system. You can only imagine the relationships she forms with them and their parents over the years. She swears every year that she won't cry when one or more "graduates," but who is she kidding?

This gift of hers is enviable, because it brings her so much joy and brings so much value to the children’s lives. It’s not always easy and not always rewarding, but there isn’t another job on earth she would trade for.

My favorite expression of all time has always been: “There are angels on earth dressed up to look like people.” I am so glad I can call one of them my sister.

— Submitted by Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville