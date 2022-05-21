 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornershot: Years and perspective

Numbers have never been my friends. When I was a kid, I often got sevens and nines mixed up, while twos, threes and fives would regularly change before my eyes, like squiggly chameleons. I was in my late 20s before I realized that seven plus three not only equaled 10, but it would each and every time I added them up.

But none of that ever stopped me from playing the “what age will I be when?” game. For most of my life, the idea that I would be 41 at the turn of the millennium was simply unimaginable.

But with that milestone over two decades in the rearview mirror, the game seems to have changed. The other day, I was wondering how old I would be when Prince George of England becomes King George VII — while factoring in the longevity of his great-grandparents — and my estimated number came out to somewhere around 120. But factoring in the lifespans of my own immediate ancestors, I figure I have only about 25 more years left in me, which means I probably won’t be around to see his coronation. Who would have thought?

Then I started thinking about all the other things I’m never going to live to see. My grandchildren, if I ever have any, visiting me as three-dimensional holograms. The Social Security Fund running out of money. A gridlocked Congress. Sugary snacks that don’t make you fat. The final season of “The Simpsons.”

Actually, contemplating my dwindling time on this earth isn’t really that scary. To be honest, I’ve always felt burdened by all the years I saw stretching before me and the obligation I felt to do something useful with them. But at this point in my life, I don’t have to impress or please anyone anymore, and I have the time and the means to enjoy myself for the rest of my days. And that’s a number I’m not even going to bother to try to add up.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke

