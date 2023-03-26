Poor Tom Selleck. He died a thousand times.

Almost every day for years, my Facebook feed has popped up with “A Tragic End For Tom Selleck” or some variant thereof. I am apparently intended to find this irresistible clickbait.

Why Tom keeps dying, over and over, or why it’s Tom who dies, versus some other celebrity, are mysteries known only to Facebook. Maybe Magnum, P.I., or police Chief Jesse Stone of “Blue Bloods” could crack the case.

Facebook, for all its reputed knowledge of our personal browsing habits, is off the mark in trying to bait me with Tom Selleck. Now, I have nothing against Tom Selleck, but neither, as far as I can recall, have I ever Googled the man.

(I did Google him — in “guest” mode — for this item, to find out whether he is in fact at death’s door. As far as I can tell he is not even sick.)

Maybe they’re only hitting me with Tom Selleck because I am in the right demographic to recognize this actor who was a big TV star in the 1980s, but who nowadays regularly appears on my TV’s nostalgia channel as a pitchman for some kind of senior citizen financial product.

I am never going to intentionally click on this link to some unknown website, so Tom’s fate must remain a mystery to me.

Anyway, Tom, may you continue to survive your daily death. Farewell until tomorrow.

— Randy Walker, a reader in Roanoke