Cornershot: You say tomato

Intended criticism proved wonderful compliment

When you put yourself out there by submitting something for this space, you’re bound to get some negative feedback sometimes, but that’s okay. As any parent of a middle-school kid who comes home crying about being snubbed by a friend can tell you, not everyone in this world is going to like you.

The adage about sticks and stones and what they can do to your bones was also proved true for me a while back, when a reader wrote a letter to the editor detailing how much he dislikes my work.

But when you don’t know the person hurling the invective and they don’t know you, it really takes all the sting out of it.

The gist of the letter was that Leonard Pitts, Dan Casey and I are the worst-ever contributors to this newspaper. I know the intent was to insult, but truthfully, I was thrilled to be lumped in with a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and a local writer who, in addition to amusing us and making us think, has done a lot of good for the community.

I know I’m nowhere in their league, but it was still one of the biggest compliments I’ve ever been paid.

Thanks, dude!

— Betsy Biesenbach, a writer in Roanoke