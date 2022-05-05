 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornershot: Zen swimming not so zen

It happens every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Young, sleek swimmers leave the pool after crossing it numerous times at blinding speed, and another group takes over.

Some in this crowd amble, some walk gingerly on the slippery tile, and others limp their way to the water. Once there, the swimming begins — all at a leisurely pace.

A while back, I overheard one of the faster swimmers complain that the pool was too warm. When you swim at a competitive level, higher temperatures can make you overheat and feel sick and slow you down. She speculated it was kept that way for what she called the “Zen Swimmers” — the ones who like to take it easy.

She’s probably right. The demographic at the pool skews older, and when it comes to the water temperature, it’s the squeaky wheels that likely get the grease. Warmer water does make arthritic joints feel better.

But while the name “Zen Swimmers” is actually kind of cute, and there is definitely something meditative about the rhythmic motions you have to go through to keep yourself from drowning, that’s not the whole picture.

Ask the “Zen Swimmers” why there’s not much bounce in their breaststroke, no pep in their paddling, and no fizz in their freestyle, and many of them will tell you they used to swim competitively, or that they used to be really good at another sport until their bodies told them: “nope, no way, no more.” And while you’re at it, ask them what they wouldn’t give to return to their previous performance levels.

While there are some who can maintain physical fitness well into their eighth decades, simply wanting to isn’t enough. For many people at that stage of life, just getting into the water and staying there for a while can feel like a major accomplishment. And here’s a tip for those at the top of their game to keep in mind: just like youth and beauty, athleticism is a fleeting thing.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke

