Country Kids 4-H had successful showing at Horse Center this fall

The Virginia 4-H Horse Program held its 60th Annual State Championship Horse and Pony Show Sept. 9-12 at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington. To be eligible to compete in the show, a rider must complete a series of skills tests to prove that they can safely ride their horse or pony, participate in a qualifying local show or clinic, and submit a project horse record book that is maintained throughout the year leading up to the show.

While the ridden and in-hand classes are a big focus for many of the participants, the 4-H program provides a multitude of opportunities to have fun on foot at the show, including knowledge, art and photography competitions, hidden horseshoes to search for around the facility, a scavenger hunt, fundraisers for the 4-H program, and a service project. This year the service project was making blankets for the Linus Project, and a hugely successful silent auction raised an impressive amount of money to support the 4-H horse program. Many participants also enjoyed shopping at the vendor booths and watching riders compete in other divisions.

The Country Kids, a local 4-H club in Montgomery County, took eight riders – three seniors and five juniors – to the show to compete on horseback, while another two junior members competed in the non-riding contests. After being postponed and then canceled in 2020, the club was excited to have the opportunity to attend the state finals this year.

In the Seniors:

Lucinda Goyne rode Pickles in the Dressage division and placed third in Showmanship and ninth in Training Level Test 3. She also placed third in Art and sixth in Photography.

Gloria Cornish rode Tango in the Dressage division as well, riding in Dressage Equitation, and placing eighth in Dressage Training Level Test 3 and 10th in Training Level Test 2.

Dawn Cornish competed Louie in the Gymkhana division, doing Barrel Racing, Pole Bending and Western Trail, and the pair placed fourth in Western Horsemanship.

In the Juniors:

Alexis Hinds rode Emma in the Hunter Pleasure division, placing first in Small/Medium Pony Equitation, seventh and eighth in Small/Medium Pony Hunter Pleasure, and eighth in the Pony Equitation Classic.

Sierra Hall took Lightning Bug to compete in the Dressage division, placing first in Training Level Test 1, first in Intro Test C, fourth in Western Dressage, fourth in Showmanship, second in Walk/Trot/Canter Equitation, eighth in the Dressage Equitation Classic, and fourth in Photography.

Sadie Farley also competed in the Dressage division on Ruby and placed third in Intro Test C, second in Training Level Test 1, fifth in Showmanship, sixth in Walk/Trot/Canter Equitation, and ninth in the Dressage Equitation Classic.

Mary Beth Martin rode Chips in the Hunter Division, placing first in Hunter Showmanship, and second and 10th in Hunter Pleasure Horse, as well as first on her Project Horse Record Book, third in Hippology, and first in Horse Judging.

Finally, Emma Kate Sazonov competed on Aneira in the Dressage division, placing first in Intro Test A, first in Intro Test B, and first in Walk/Trot Equitation, as well as 10th in Art, ninth in Hippology, and fourth in Horse Judging.

Gretta Sazonov and Eleanor Leeth also entered the Junior Art competition and Eleanor took home fifth place for her creation. Emma Willey volunteered her time at the show helping ensure that all the classes in the Dressage division ran smoothly.

The Country Kids 4-H club is a fun and supportive group of youth and their families based out of Meadow Ridge Stables in Christiansburg. Membership in 4-H is free and horse ownership is not required! For more information on joining the club, visit Country Kids 4-H Club on Facebook, meadowridgestables.net, or call leader Reanna Willey at 449-7433.

- Submitted by Robyn Sazonov