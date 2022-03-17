 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cub Pack organizing in Blacksburg

Become a charter member of Cub Pack 158! All are welcome to attend a meeting Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2308 Merrimac Road, Blacksburg.

Cub Scouts is for boys and girls from kindergarten through fifth grade -- a fun program that promotes character development, citizenship training and personal fitness. Cub Scouts make new friends in den and pack meetings, play purposeful games, and learn new skills through age-appropriate activities. There are opportunities to spend time as a family going camping and participating in outdoor activities.

For more information, go to pack158 on Facebook, or contact unit organizer Peter DeWeese at blacksburgpack158@gmail.com, or call 703-678-7873.  

- Submitted by Ben Crawford

