Dadline: Family-friendly hikes for another socially distanced spring

Last spring, my family kept a diary of outings we took during the early days of the pandemic because, at the time, we thought we’d want to remember such an unusual period of our lives. Because, really, how long could this last, right?

We were in search of hikes and outdoors activities that wouldn’t be overly crowded. Activities a bit off the beaten path, yet still reasonably close to home and easy to get to.

Now, even as we hope that the end of the pandemic is within view, if not still stubbornly not quite within reach, we might end up making some of these same excursions again.

These hikes are family -friendly, with an occasional steep climb here and there. But we’re not talking Dragon’s Tooth or McAfee Knob levels of difficulty or crowdedness.

Happy Hollow Gardens, Roanoke CountyNow is the time to get to this park in southwest Roanoke County, where azaleas should be in bloom. The park is secluded off Mount Chestnut Road and includes two miles of trails marked by a decent climb. Or you can just walk along the flat stretches, have a picnic and marvel at the azaleas and a few blooming rhododendrons.

Blue Ridge Trail, Natural Bridge